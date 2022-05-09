Obituary: Kenneth S Lewis

Kenneth S Lewis

Provided Photo

October 5, 1932 – May 1, 2022

Kenneth S Lewis, 89-years young, of Edwards, Colorado died on May 1, 2022, after suffering a heart attack in Denver. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, he received Baccalaureate and Juris Doctor degrees from Northwestern University, where he met his wife, Rita. Ken was a champion of workers’ rights during his legal career in Chicago.

Ken and Rita raised their children in Highland Park, Illinois. After retirement in 2011, Arrowhead became their full-time home. They were active community members, skiing, biking, and having fun.

After Rita died just three short years ago, Ken embraces life and dived into new activities—fishing, Shakespeare, hiking—making new friends along the way.

Ken’s home was a beacon for friends and strangers who were treated to sourdough starter, fresh herbs, espresso, wine, doggie treats, or just a chat. And chats could turn into improvised meals. Conversations were full of laughter, thoughtful debate and caring. Ken was a role model for friends and family alike. He will be sorely missed.

Ken is survived by three children and their spouses: Adam Lewis and Merrilee Stanley; Bret and Suzanne Lewis; and Beth Lewis and Mark Sonneborn; his grandchildren Scott, Nina, Isabelle, and Oliver; his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Earle Lambert; and his many friends.

A celebration of Ken’s life is planned for the summer. Should you wish to express your condolences please address them to Beth Lewis, 787 Kimball Rd, Highland Park Il 60035. If you wish to honor Ken with a donation, please consider these charitable organizations: B’nai Vail Rabbi’s fund (https://bnaivail.org/ ); The Cycle Effect (https://thecycleeffect.org/donate/ ); or Crisis in Ukraine: Donate Now (https://help.rescue.org/donate/ukraine-acq?ms=gd_ppc_fy22_ukraine_mmus_feb&initialms=gd_ppc_fy22_ukraine_mmus_feb&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI0oir__bG9wIVQBH5AB0lYQkWEAEYASAAEgKzW_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds)