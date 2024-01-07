Obituary: Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson

Provided Photo

December 9, 1985 – November 3, 2023

It is with great sadness and a broken hearts that we announce the passing of Laura Eulalie Anderson.

She was born and raised in Vail, Colorado and passed away in her in her home in Denver Colorado, on November 3rd, 2023. Laura was preceded in death by her mother Carol and is survived by her sister Molly Anderson in Denver and her father Dennis Anderson in Edwards Colorado

She was a regular Honer Roll achiever and graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2004. She studied art at Rocky Mountain Collage of Art and Design in Denver in 2005 and 2006.

Laura had a huge love of animals and always enjoyed having dogs, cats, birds, rabbits and the list goes on. She achieved many annual sales awards working at the Nordstrom stores, first at the Flatirons Mall in Boulder and then at the Park Meadows Nordstrom in Denver 2010-2013.

She was most happy creating art and design, whether it was paintings, artistic furniture or elaborate fine jewelry. Here most recent occupation was creating and selling custom jewelry.

Well known for her kind and caring nature, Laura will forever be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Lauras life will be celebrated from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at the Four Eagle Ranch, 4098 State Highway 131, Wolcott, CO.