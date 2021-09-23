Obituary: Michael Robert Deutschman

Michael Robert

Deutschman

May 4, 1945 – September 19, 2021

Michael Robert Deutschman, born May 4, 1945 in Washington, DC, died peacefully as the sun was rising on Sunday, September 19 with his family at his side. He was 76 years old. Michael was brilliant, graduating from high school at the early age of 16. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from University of Maryland and received a law degree from Columbia University with Honors, where he met the love of his life, Lynn Stemple. The two were married for 53 years and raised three children, Scott Benjamin, Emily Johanna and Christopher Brahms. Michael enjoyed an incredibly successful career in real estate law and development. In 2001, he pivoted and became chief operating officer of Iridium Satellite, LLC, a satellite communication company. He later became co-founder and chief counsel of Globokas, an international company that uses satellites to help people do banking in third world countries. After owning a second home in East Vail and visiting the valley for nearly 30 years, Michael and Lynn finally moved to Eagle County permanently in 2008 to join Emily and her husband, Mark Tamberino, Christopher and his wife, Emily (Heseman) Deutschman. Michael helped Mark build Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ BAR into a thriving restaurant and also helped Christopher open two restaurants in Denver. Michael loved Vail. He first taught his children to ski, then shared his love of the sport with his five grandchildren, Hannah Scott and Lucy Will Tamberino and Addison Claire, Eleanor Scott and Brahms Oliver Deutschman. They called him “Bocky” and loved to make him smile. Michael will forever be remembered as a man of great integrity, ambition, humor and kindness. “If every man were such as you and every life a life like yours, this earth would be God’s Paradise.” A service will be held in Baltimore, followed by a memorial at the Vail Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation Rocky Mountain.