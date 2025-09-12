Obituary: Nicholas J Whittemore

Nicholas J Whittemore

Provided Photo

October 29, 1984 – August 11, 2025

This past month was marked by tragedy, the accidental death of Nicholas J Whittemore at age 40. Nicholas was more than just a community member—he was the light in every room he entered. His laughter was infectious, his smile disarming, and his energy boundless.

Nicholas lived life to the fullest. Whether he was out surfing the waves of San Diego, Huntington Beach, and around the world, skiing Vail or Whistler, mountain biking rugged trails, or climbing cliffs that most of us would never dare to approach, he always embraced adventure with joy and courage. His spirit was wild and free, but also deeply kind.

What made Nicholas so special was not only what he did, but who he was. He was the fun one, the one who could make anyone feel welcome, who could lift spirits with a joke, a story, or simply his presence. His outgoing personality and warm heart drew people in and left no one untouched. At a young age, he started his own ski manufacturing business, Fortitude Skis, and lately landed at Green Street where he focused on real estate.

We now grieve the loss of Nicholas, we also celebrate the beauty of his life. He showed us how to live without fear, how to embrace each day as a gift, and how to spread light wherever we go. His memory will forever inspire us to carry a piece of his joy, his strength, and his love within our own lives.

Nicholas, we will miss you deeply, but we will never forget you. You will always be with us—on the waves, on the mountains, in the laughter of friends, and in the hearts of those who love you.

He leaves behind his loving sisters, Samantha and Emilie; Samantha’s fiance Colin; Emilie’s husband Bernard, and their son, Felix. He also leaves behind his devoted parents, Suzanne and Nicholas, and his cherished partner, Lourdes.

A celebration of life for Nick will held on October 18, 2025 in San Diego.