Obituary: Rick McCoy

Rick McCoy

February 20, 1957 – April 22, 2021

Rick McCoy died in a tragic fall on April 22nd, 2021 around 5pm in Moffat County, CO. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 15th at 1pm at the Gypsum Recreation Center outdoor park area. This event will be open to the public and anyone that would like to remember Rick can attend. The event will be a potluck, so bring a dish to share if interested. In lieu of flowers and gifts a memorial fund has been set up at Alpine Bank in Eagle, CO. Checks can be mailed or dropped off at Alpine Bank or to the family and addressed to: FBO Rickey McCoy c/o Alpine Bank P.O Box 70 Eagle, CO 81631. Rick is survived by his loving wife Linda, his 3 children; Chrissie, Matt and Stephanie, his granddaughter Lily, 5 wonderful step grandchildren, his brother Les and sister’s Sally and Linda, and lots of wonderful nieces and nephews