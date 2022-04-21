Obituary: Ross Easterling

Ross Easterling

Provided Photo

February 28, 1957 – April 2, 2022

When Ross Easterling walked into the room, suddenly everything was brighter. He had a magnetic personality that drew people from all over the world into his life. Through his extensive travel and adventures, he connected with a variety of people. He had the gift of empathy. This gift allowed him to become a generous and philanthropic person. He derived tremendous joy and a sense of purpose from his devotion and generosity to others.

Ross attended Las Cruces High School and then graduated from New Mexico Military Institute where he played polo like his father, Ross Sr. He went on to receive a Masters Degree in Geography that led him into the work of planning in cities in Colorado. He also was an experienced landman. His knowledge of the oil fields of New Mexico and Texas was vast. After working as a city planner, Ross made the decision that forever changed his life. He joined The Peace Corp and joked that he was the oldest member! In Honduras, he brought clean water to a small, mountain village and fell in love with that community. He dedicated the remaining years of his life to help that community thrive and to help other impoverished children in Latin America.

Ross was born February 28, 1956 in Albuquerque and died on April 2, 2022 in New Braunfels, Texas. He is predeceased by his father, Ross Easterling, Sr. and his mother, Cornelia Platt. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Samuell Easterling, their daughters Belkis Garcia and Erin Edblom, and his sister Elizabeth Easterling Rectenwald.

To honor Ross and his commitment to helping children in Ecuador, his most recent and passionate cause, please consider a donation to Helping Kids in Ecuador (HKIE). This organization focuses on providing help, hope and healing to impoverished children in that country. Thank you!

