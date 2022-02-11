Obituary: Victor James Martinez

Victor James Martinez

Provided Photo

January 5, 1963 – January 8, 2022

Victor of Denver, CO passed away January 8, 2022, after his battle with throat cancer. Victor was raised in Minturn, CO. He later moved to Washington state and lived in Redmond and Fall City. Victor also lived for many years in Derby and Newport, VT before moving back to Colorado.

Victor was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved listening to music and was also an amazing dancer.

Victor is survived by his children Joe, Kirsten, Darci Jo, Nathan, and Sarabeth, his brothers, sisters, former wife Tara and many nephews and nieces. Victor is proceeded in death by his parents Alido and Jane Martinez.

Celebration of Life and burial services will take place in the Spring/Summer of 2022