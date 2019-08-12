Obituary: Nathan Timothy Simon, May 19, 1986 – Aug. 5, 2019

Nathan left this world on August 5, losing his decade-long battle with addiction. Today we now know that his sufferings and struggles have come to an end. Our family and friends will all miss him dearly but can all rest assured Nathan is now in a better place where his soul is free to rest.

Born and raised in the Vail Valley, Nathan had a deep bond to everything that comes with living here. He had an immense love for all things outdoors, whether it was skiing, biking, fishing or hiking aimlessly around the wilderness connecting with the earth and himself.

Nathan was an avid hockey player and advocate for the sport. He grew up on skates and bled for the experience of being a hockey player. To most of us, this is how he will be remembered, however, Nathan was so much more than an athlete to those who were truly close to him. Nathan was always searching in every direction for ways to better himself. He loved literature and seemed to always be exploring different aspects of life through books, magazines or podcasts.

He had a longing to always know more, to always ask why and to look for truth in things that were being taught to him. We will always remember him as being an overachiever and a thrill seeker always looking to go bigger, harder, faster and longer.

Nathan graduated from Vail Christian High School and continued his education at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota with a degree in Economic Geography.

Family was the most important thing to Nathan. He loved spending his summers in Michigan at Fisher Lake with family. Nathan had a special place in his heart for his cousins and always strived to be a part of what was happening in the Big Mitten. It was a yearly occurrence to have ended his summers waterlogged and with a heart full of gratitude and love for having been able to spend his precious summer days as a child in the company of his beloved grandparents and cousins.

Nathan is survived by his mother, Bernadette, his father, Tim, and his brothers Justin and Elliott, his grandmother, Joan, 27 aunts and uncles, 40 first cousins and 32 second cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made “in memory of Nathan Simon” to: Our Hope Center Eagle River Valley, P.O. Box 2127, Eagle, CO, 81631, via phone ate 970-306-4673, or online at ourhopecenter.org.

A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel at Beaver Creek. Please visit http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence or remembrance for Nathan’s family.