Open for Business: Left Bank Restaurant

Name of business: Left Bank Restaurant

Physical address: Located in Sitzmark Lodge 183 Gore Creek Vail, CO 81657

Phone number: 970-476-3696

Email: jmc@leftbankvail.com

Website: leftbankvail.com

What goods or services are you offering at this time?

Left Bank is offering grab-and-go lunch Tuesdays through Saturdays starting at 11:45 a.m. We also have grab-and-go dinner if you want to dine outside or take it home. We are offering dine-in service from 5:30-9 p.m. We have a special of three courses for $49. Reservations are required.

How have you adjusted to serve your customers during these unprecedented times?

Left Bank is offering the takeout option for lunch Tuesdays-Saturdays during the summer, which is a new offering. Our restaurant will continue to offer a safe and healthy social distancing experience for all customers who dine in for dinner based on the Eagle County Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines for restaurants.

How can the community support you?

We are happy to be back open for business as of June 1! Left Bank is delighted to offer grab-and-go lunch. We are also open for dine-in dinner reservations with the proper health and safety protocols in place. You can also support us by purchasing gift cards.

What’s the best source to keep up to date with your offerings?

Visit our website or call us Tuesdays-Saturdays at 970-476-3696.

What’s the response been?

Prior to advertising, many guests personally reached out to chef-owner Jean-Michel Chelain not only to show support but also to inquire when they would be able to come and dine with us again. Jean-Michel began making his famous lobster rolls and offering them for carryout. The response was so positive, and soon the word spread. We knew that creating a lunch carryout menu would be well received. The wonderful returning staff is enthusiastically ready to start the summer season and see new and returning guests.

We have created a fresh menu for summer with new offerings along with our dearly loved classics. We are excited and optimistic about our new ventures, and we can offer guests marvelous dining options along with exceptional service in a safe and clean environment.

What are your plans going forward as the “new normal” evolves?

We are taking this time to expand our dining experience. Jean-Michel has created a variety of sandwiches that can be taken with you for lunch. For the month of June, our menu consists of three courses for $49. We are following the dine-in precautions, which means reservations are necessary. We are also looking to open for service along Gore Creek Drive so our guests can enjoy the stunning views Vail has to offer while listening to the creek. Left Bank has always prided itself on its sanitation procedures, and the transition to the new regulations was easy to adopt. Our staff has been trained, and we are committed to creating a safe restaurant for our guests.