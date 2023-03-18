Prep notebook: Eagle Valley baseball gets big win over Rangeview

Jack Robinson and Eagle Valley defeated Rangeview 10-1 on Friday night in Gypsum.

Ella Hanley/Courtesy photo

Patrick Reno had 15 strikeouts in a two-hit, one-run complete game to lead Eagle Valley to its first win of the season on Friday night in Gypsum. The Devils defeated the Rangeview Raiders 10-1, scoring four runs in the second inning and three more in the bottom of the sixth.

Jacob Loupe went 3-for-4 from the plate and Jack Robinson and Nicholas Rahe each added two hits as well as the Devils punished the Raiders for 10 hits.

Eagle Valley improved to 1-2 on the season with the victory. The Devils have a three-game home stand next week, hosting Aspen on Tuesday and Steamboat Springs in a Saturday doubleheader.

Devils and Huskies open up track season in Rifle

There were multiple event wins for both Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley at Friday’s Rifle Invitational, the first track meet of the season.

In the sprints, Presley Smith won the 400-meter dash for the Huskies by three seconds in a time of 1 minute, 1.47 seconds. Kenzie Cosper and Stella Jackson duked it out in the pole vault, with the Eagle Valley sophomore, Cosper, taking the win at 8 feet, 6 inches over Jackson’s 8-foot mark.

Husky junior Porter Middaugh picked up a tight victory in the 1600-meter run, out-leaning Summit’s Dominykas Remeikis by two-tenths of a second with a time of 4 minutes, 32.28 seconds. Devils senior Jake Drever ran solo for eight laps of the track, winning the 3200-meter in 9:40.47, 45 seconds clear of runner-up Alex Fisher.

Ella Hagen of Summit owned the girls distance races, doubling back from a 5:05 1600-meter time to win the 800 in 2:22. Battle Mountain piled up points in the 3200-meter, however, sweeping the top three spots with Addison Beuche (11:49.15), Kira Hower (12:50.58) and Ruthie Demino (13:15.79).

Several athletes were just off the top step of the podium as well. Brody Nielsen and Blake Anderson finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 400-meter dash for the Devils and Kevin Hasley was third in the 300-meter hurdles as well. Kiki Hancock (13.25) and Tabi Schroeder (29.38) were both third in the 100 and 200, respectively, and Tyler Heimerl jumped 4-10 for high jump bronze for the Huskies. Finally, Eagle Valley multi-event star Zakia Shreeve placed third (18.69) in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the long jump (14-4).