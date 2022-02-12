Radamus sitting in 9th after first run of Olympic giant slalom

River Radamus, of the United States passes a gate during the first run of the men's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Vail ski racer River Radamus put down a solid first run in the giant slalom at the Olympic Winter Games in China.

Radamus now awaits the second run where he is likely to enter the race as the top American in the field, ninth overall.

Radamus is .86 seconds off leader Marco Odermatt, of Switzerland, who laid down the fastest time in the first run at 1:02.93.

River Radamus, of the United States passes a gate during the first run of the men's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing

AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The winner of a giant slalom race is the person whose posts the fastest combined time in both runs.

American Tommy Ford was 2.14 seconds off Odermatt after the first run.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, of Vermont, who won the silver medal in the Olympic super-G earlier this week, did not finish the race.

Radamus grew up in Edwards racing for Ski & Snowboard Club Vail, where his father Aldo Radamus is the former Executive Director.

—This story will be updated