Roundup River Ranch raises $1.4 million at annual fundraiser

The annual fundraiser was held at the Roundup River Ranch campsite in Gypsum.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Roundup River Ranch raised $1.4 million at it’s successful annual fundraiser, A Grateful Harvest, on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the campsite in Gypsum.

This event raises vital funds for Roundup River Ranch and the programming it provides to thousands of children living with serious illnesses and their families. Roundup RiverRanch is the only medically supported camp in Colorado that provides comprehensive programming for children with serious illnesses and their families at zero cost.

“Roundup River Ranch gave me life again,” said camper alumni Grace , who was the very first camper at Roundup River Ranch when it opened its gates in 2011. “Camp taught me not only how to be brave, but to embrace courage and to teach others how to do that.”

The event raised approximately 25% of the organization’s necessary funds to support onsite and extensive Outreach camp programs, and to maintain its campsite including all buildings and activities supporting campers and families.

The evening kicked off with a wine-tasting cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner from renowned local chef Riley Romanin. While enjoying delectable wines throughout the evening inside Trent’s Cookhouse, attendees embraced emotional camper stories, participated in a live auction and joined in on a Camper Call paddle raise.

Roundup River Ranch is proud to be a part of the SeriousFun Children’s Network. Founded by her dad, actor, and philanthropist Paul Newman , Clea Newman Soderlund joined Roundup River Ranch to celebrate this year’s A Grateful Harvest event. She presented the 2022 Paul Newman Legacy Award , a recognition awarded to celebrate individuals who, like Paul Newman, have made a commitment to the long-term sustainability of camp. This year, John Forester, David Horvitz and Francie Bishop Good were honored.



The event concluded with a surprise musical moment with staff, guests, volunteers, families, and campers singing the song “Lean on Me” as a way to honor and recognize long-time founding President & CEO Ruth B. Johnson, JD, who will be retiring at the end of 2022.

“Being an advocate for these families and this organization for the past 17 years has been one of the greatest gifts in my life,” said Ruth B. Johnson, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch Roundup. “It is because of fundraisers like this that enable our organization to operate efficiently and offer the critical care and life-changing experiences these kids need in their lives.”

Through generous donations, Roundup River Ranch is able to:

Provide over 5,000 camper experiences year-round

Offer over 35 programs year-round

Serve 84% of campers from Colorado with 58% of campers living in the Denver Metro area

Support children with diagnoses such as congenital or acquired heart disease, lung disease, sickle cell disease, cancer, brain tumors, liver transplants/disease, kidney transplant/disease, and more

`Roundup River Ranch recently announced the launch of its public Capital Campaign, Roundup the Possibilities. The campaign enlists the help of supporters in order to reach its goal of raising $27 million to strengthen future program growth, sustainability, and facility enhancements. To donate, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org/Campaign . For all other questions or inquiries, please visit RoundupRiverRanch.org .