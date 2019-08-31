Settlement reached in suit stemming from December 2017 Vail Mountain collision

VAIL — The law firm of Bloch & Chapleau, LLC, recently announced it has settled a ski injury lawsuit in the amount of $750,000. The lawsuit was filed due to a collision that occurred on Vail Mountain.

Paulina Romero Labra was severely injured in the ski collision that occurred on Dec. 8, 2017. The lawsuit on behalf of Labra and her husband, Jorge Rodiles, was filed in Eagle County District Court against defendant Craig Michel of Virginia. A six-day jury trial was scheduled for January 7-14, 2020.

On December 8, 2017, Labra was skiing on the Lower Lion’s Way trail at Vail. According to witness deposition testimony obtained by Bloch & Chapleau during discovery, Michel was attempting to pass Labra on a narrow portion of Lower Lion’s Way where there was no room for him to pass. Michel failed to maintain his speed and course and failed to maintain a proper lookout when he collided with Labra from behind at a high rate of speed, a violation of the Colorado Skier Safety Act. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Department investigated the collision, but no charges were filed.

“We were clearly able to prove that Mr. Michel was 100% at fault for the ski collision,” said Labra’s attorney, Joseph D. Bloch “As a result, Mr. Michel’s insurance company offered a substantial amount to settle the case to avoid going to trial.”

Labra suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision, including a shattered left humerus. Labra’s injuries required surgery to place hardware throughout her shoulder and she has had nearly two years of medical treatment and rehabilitation. She may eventually require a bone replacement for her left humerus.

“Ms. Labra and Mr. Rodiles have suffered tremendously as a result of the ski collision,” Bloch said. “They are very pleased with this settlement, which will enable Ms. Labra to obtain the additional medical treatment she needs for her injuries, including future surgery.”