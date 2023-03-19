SpeakUp ReachOut to bring 5Points Adventure Film Festival on the Road to Riverwalk Theater in Edwards

IF YOU GO ... What: Free screening of a selection of films from 5Points Adventure Film Festival on the Road

Those 13+ or under 13 accompanied by a parent or guardian are welcome to attend Concessions: Food and drink will be available through the Riverwalk Theater snack bar

SpeakUp ReachOut is partnering with 5Point Adventure Film Festival On The Road to help continue spreading the message that communities are made better when their people pursue adventure and intentionally live their own best stories.

On March 29, SpeakUp ReachOut will bring the film festival reel to the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards. More than your average ski stoke video — but, of course, it includes a little of that, too — this compilation contains short films from both local and national storytellers. Each one is faced with a different journey of hardship, be it mental illness, the unexpected loss of a loved one, or a physical challenge. The road to recovery seems vast and impossible at times but each one finds their way using their lifelong passions for adventure, support from loved ones, and will to overcome.

“These stories of resilience remind us of the hope that can be found in the uphill battles, and that healing often requires a grueling period of trial and error,” said Laura Alvarez, the program and events director with SpeakUp ReachOut.

This is the first event of the 2023 SpeakUp ReachOut Signature Event Series. The event series will focus on storytelling and sharing of experiences to promote healing. Each of these events is also an opportunity to educate others about suicide through the belief that knowledge can save lives. To learn more about the 2023 SpeakUp ReachOut Signature Event Series visit SpeakUpReachOut.org/educational-events .

SpeakUp ReachOut, founded in 2009, exists to reduce the instances of suicide in Eagle County and help those affected by it address their pain. Through education programs, events, peer groups and partnerships, the nonprofit brings community members together to learn and share their unique experiences. Visit SpeakUpReachOut.org to learn more. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call Your Hope Center at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.