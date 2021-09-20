Texas man arrested after fleeing scene of Avon crash Saturday evening

Eagle County law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a Texas man after he fled the scene of a crash in the Post Boulevard roundabout near EagleVail Saturday evening.

An off-duty police sergeant saw the man traveling westbound on Highway 6 before crashing into the roundabout near the Avon Walmart just before 8 p.m. Saturday evening, Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said Monday.

The man initially fled the scene of the crash in his vehicle and the off-duty Vail police sergeant followed him until an on-duty Avon police officer arrived to assist, Daly said. When the officer attempted to make contact with the man, he fled on foot, running down to the banks of the Eagle River.

He ran behind SunRiver Condominiums in Avon and, eventually, behind the Vail Church. Avon Police initiated a foot pursuit with the help of the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, the Vail Police Department and Vail dispatch.

At this point, law enforcement put out an Eagle County alert asking community members to keep an eye out for a man in a white t-shirt, Daly said.

The Eagle River Fire Protection District provided police with a thermal imaging device to aid them in locating the man. A drone and K9 unit were en route to the scene, but were not ultimately needed.

The man, Anthony Jason Noack of Texas, was brought into custody later Saturday evening. He was brought to Vail Health Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained while running from police before being transported to the Eagle County jail.

Noack has been charged with careless driving, failure to report an accident, obstruction, and driving under the influence — a second offense, Daly said.

All persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

