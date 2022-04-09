The Success of a Modern Mountain Club

With 361 current members, it’s obvious that Brue’s vision created a desirability for Frost Creek that has made it one of Colorado’s, if not the Country’s, biggest golf club community success stories of the past decade. (Photo courtesy of Frost Creek)

Anyone who follows golf in the Western United States has no doubt heard of, tried to play, or has played a round of golf on Frost Creek’s renowned Tom Weiskopf designed mountain masterpiece. Since its inception in 2015, Frost Creek has caught the eye of golf and mountain lifestyle aficionados from all over the United States. With the steady leadership and vision of Owner Chad Brue and team, Frost Creek expanded its membership offerings, activities, on-site member cabins, and real estate sales program each year, including the addition of the residences at Hunter’s View in 2020 and a Forecaddie program last season.

Custom homesites and the ability to build a luxury home have been an option at Frost Creek since the club opened and today 83 of the 93 custom homesites have been sold. In addition, there are 21 custom homes completed and occupied at Frost Creek with 13 currently under construction and at least four more breaking ground in Spring of 2022.

“In the first few years of the club’s existence we had memberships and homesites for sale. Membership sales took off quickly, but there weren’t many places for members to stay on-site. There was a big gap in what we offered at the time, though homesites were selling and custom homes were being built”, said sales director Kakie Holland. “One of the allures of homesite sales from the beginning has been that we don’t require a timeframe to break ground and the owner may choose their own builder and architect. It’s truly a custom experience.”

Brue began work to amend the club’s development agreement with Eagle County and from that success was able to expand their member cabin rental program the following summer. In 2020 the club was prepared to break ground on the first “for sale” homes at Frost Creek’s Hunter’s View neighborhood with development partner Paul Books, founder, and president of Palisade Partners.”

One question remained, “was it prudent to start building and taking presale reservations with the uncertainty of the start of the global pandemic?”.

Brue and Books determined that they would stay the course and build Hunter’s View starting that summer. It was a decision that proved fruitful. Hunter’s View was to include 44 total homes with the idea of releasing 15 homes that Summer. That release was expected to take a golf season or two to sell. Now, less than two years after the decision to break ground, only five pre-construction Hunter’s View homes remain available for sale. In early 2022, 14 Hunter’s View homes have been completed and are now occupied, an additional 11 homes will be finished by the end of the year and the remaining 18 will be completed by the end of 2023.

“We bought a homesite first and planned to build,” said Neill Roberts, member, and real estate owner at Frost Creek. “Then Hunter’s View became available, and we decided to buy a home there and move to Frost Creek full time, right away. My wife oversees the Southeastern United States region for her company and easily works from Hunter’s View and has exceptional flight access through Eagle County Regional Airport, less than 15 miles away. Our investment in the homesite has proven to be a good one and we haven’t decided what we’ll do with it yet. For now, Hunter’s View is perfect for us.”

Residents of Ft. Worth, TX, Jacob Ferguson, and his wife have two young children. They purchased their Hunter’s View home with a friend and stayed in it for the first time over the Holiday Season.

“We can’t wait to be here on and off throughout the year and for our children to grow up around Frost Creek. It’s great to get out of the heat and city and there is so much to do here.”

"We can't wait to be here on and off throughout the year and for our children to grow up around Frost Creek. It's great to get out of the heat and city and there is so much to do here."- Jacob Feruson, Ft. Worth, TX