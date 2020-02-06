Traffic snarled in Vail; pass closure scheduled for 7am Friday; avalanche danger high

6:55 p.m. Eastbound Vail Pass is closed due to adverse conditions and safety concerns, and another closure has been scheduled for 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Friday morning closure will affect traffic in both directions as crews conduct avalanche mitigation work in the hour. While there is no estimate for duration at this time, avalanche mitigation work can be unpredictable and can take hours.

The Vail area is currently facing high avalanche danger, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which had Vail as a 4 out of 5 on the danger scale on Thursday.

I-70 EB: Safety closure at Exit 180 – East Vail. Due to adverse conditions. No estimated time to open. Expect extended delays. https://t.co/3DIUUZMVoo — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 7, 2020

Another accident at mile marker 176 in Vail has the closure backed up another 4 miles.

