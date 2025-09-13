Vail Daily partners with Eagle County high schools for art project celebrating Colorado’s 150th, America’s 250th

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Spectators of all ages enjoy the Vail America Days parade on July 4 in Vail. The Vail Daily is partnering with area high schools for an art project celebrating America's 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The Vail Daily is teaming up with local high schools to celebrate the United States’ 250th anniversary, Colorado’s 150th anniversary and the spirit of each school.

The art departments at Eagle Valley High School, Vail Christian High School, Battle Mountain High School and Vail Mountain School will be provided with three newspaper racks for students to design that will be displayed starting in November and throughout 2026.

Boxes have already been delivered to area high schools and each art department will coordinate with their students’ design of each newspaper box. The Vail Daily will also supply up to $300 in supplies for each box.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will judge the racks based on expression of the theme, creativity and completeness. Racks will be judged only against other racks within each school. The winning design will be used at each school to distribute papers, while the other two racks will be used in the proximity of the schools throughout 2026 and into the future.

Students can use any materials for their design. The rack’s clear window must remain clear and visible for a newspaper display, and the rack must be mobile enough to be moved by a person.

The deadline for the completed boxes is Friday, October 24, 2025. The Vail Valley Art Guild will judge the boxes the week of Oct. 27, 2025.

Gift certificates to local businesses for each participating team are as follows: First ($250), second ($150) and third ($75).

A story announcing the winners and the completion of the project will be published the week of Nov. 17.

Readers can follow the progress of students’ efforts through the Vail Daily.