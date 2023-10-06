Vail Health labor and delivery nurse awarded patient-nominated Elevate Award

Jacey Hagen, a labor and delivery nurse in the Family Birth Center at Vail Health, receives the Elevate Award in September 2023.

Vail Health/Courtesy photo

Jacey Hagen, a labor and delivery nurse in the Family Birth Center at Vail Health, was named the sixth recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way.

Hagen has worked at Vail Health for more than five years and enjoys traveling, camping and being on the river in her free time. Hagen was nominated by multiple patients, including by a fellow nurse.

Lindsey Adams, a nurse with 18 years of experience, had her third baby at the Family Birth Center in January and was impressed with Hagen’s skill and controlled and confident demeanor.

“This made me feel very well cared for and in such good hands,” Adams said. “Her calm and comforting presence was contagious and affected how I performed my role in giving birth.”

Recognizing a coworker was an honor for Adams.

“All of our time spent in the Family Birth Center in the past five years has been extremely positive thanks to the amazing staff, and this time was no different, but maybe even more exceptional thanks to Jacey,” Adams said.

“Being a nurse myself for the past 18 years (14 of them here at Vail Health), I understand the challenges of the job and the fact that for the most part, only negative experiences get shared. On the rare occasion, my fellow colleagues receive positive recognition, it typically is for saving a life, not for bringing a life into this world, which in my opinion is equally as heroic. But since it happens to be what the OB staff do each and every day, we tend to overlook their incredible work. I appreciate the opportunity to celebrate an amazing fellow nurse.”

“Jacey made the experience of bringing my final child into this world extra special and she will be a special part of the memory of it forever,” she added.

Hagen, along with several other Family Birth Center staff, was also nominated by Susie Bailey after she went into labor at 32 weeks pregnant while visiting Beaver Creek on vacation with her family. Following a successful delivery, her daughter, Abigail, had to remain in the neonatal intensive unit for two months to continue growing.

“My daughter and I had a life-saving and life-changing experience with the absolute angels in the Family Birth Center,” Bailey said. “This short account cannot capture all the generosity, wisdom, and above and beyond kindness that was extended to me and my family during my daughter’s two-month stay in the Family Birth Center.”

Bailey added that “the Family Birth Center became my home-away-from-home for the following two months. I loved spending time in the Family Birth Center learning from and getting to know all the nurses and staff.”

The unexpected extended stay in Vail for the entire ski season came as a mixed blessing for Bailey and her family.

“In life, two months is not a long period of time, but my two months with the team at the Family Birth Center, saving my daughter and caring for me, has reframed my entire outlook on life,” Bailey said. “A time which could have been devastating and stressful for so many reasons, will be marked with joy, love and the deepest gratitude to Vail Health for investing in the Family Birth Center and supporting the absolute angels that work there every day. Thank you!”

Patients and family members are encouraged to nominate staff who made a meaningful difference in their healthcare experience for the Evelvate Award. Nominees can work in any area of the Vail Health healthcare system — including admissions, laboratory, surgery centers, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Shaw Cancer Center, Colorado Mountain Medical, Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and more.

To nominate someone, visit VailHealth.org/ElevateAward .