Interstate 70 eastbound is closed over Vail Pass for a safety closure as snow piles up around Eagle County.

I-70 eastbound is also closed at mile marker 167 near Avon due to multiple accidents. The interstate has reopened at mile marker 147 near Eagle.

Visit https://cotrip.org/home.htm for the most up to date road closure information.

For a map of highway mile markers please go to:https://vailgov.com/I-70_Milemarkers_EC