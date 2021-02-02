Vail Symposium program speculates on future energy use

Changing patterns of global energy use may be one of climate change scientists’ top priorities, but forecasting the future is a tricky business.

On Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. Vail Symposium presents “Clap On: Navigating the Energy Transition” with energy experts Dr. Morgan Bazilian of the Colorado School of Mines and Alice Jackson, CEO of Xcel Energy Colorado.

The future of energy consumption is hard to predict, but the Vail Symposium program will offer some possibilities.

“This program represents an opportunity to bring together energy experts with different viewpoints,” said program manager Claire Noble. “Dr. Bazilian has worked on the policy side of energy for several decades whereas Ms. Jackson brings the perspective of the energy supplier side of the equation.”

During this program, Bazilian and Jackson will address pressing questions regarding the future of energy: How might world energy usage evolve in the coming decades and what will be the impacts? Is it possible to eliminate fossil fuels entirely, or we will continue to use some fossil fuels well into the future? When will the tipping point occur that when renewable energy exceeds fossil fuels in U.S. energy generation? What is hastening or slowing this transition? And who will be winners and losers? These experts will peer into our energy future and provide an idea of what could happen.

IF YOU GO…

What: “Clap On: Navigating the Energy Transition”

When: Thursday, Feb. 4, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Zoom Webinar

More information: This program is free. Please register at http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information.