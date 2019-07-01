Vail Valley flooding forces homes to be evacuated in Gypsum

Judith Evans, left, and Gregg Forrester survey the flooding in their Park View neighborhood in Gypsum. They both had to evacuate their homes after the Eagle River spilled over its banks early Monday

Randy Wyrick | randy@vaildaily.com

GYPSUM — Most springs the Eagle River threatens to flood a couple Gypsum neighborhoods. On Monday it got it done.

A few homes from Gypsum’s Park View neighborhood were ordered evacuated Monday morning. Several more are threatened as the Eagle River is forecasted to fall and rise a couple more times, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Yesterday the river was running a foot and a half below the top of its banks. Following Sunday’s thunderstorms it spilled over early Monday.

Gypsum fire fighters knocked on Gregg and Mitzi Forrester’s door at 6 a.m. Monday, then went next door to Judith Evans. They advised the Forresters to move their boat and RV to higher ground. Not long afterward some of those same fire fighters were back, advising the Forresters to join their boat and RV on higher ground.

By mid-day Monday, the Forresters entire yard was under the rushing water and they had more than a foot in the crawl space under their home.

“We love living on the river … most of the time,” Gregg said.

Even with Monday’s flooding, it’s worth it, he said.

Evans looked outside early Monday and saw the bright, glorious morning weather. She said her morning plans shifted from, “It’s such a beautiful morning! What shall I do today?!?” to packing up food and helping haul it across the cul-de-sac that with the Gypsum fire fighters and town staffers. Pastor Jason Haynes and his son were there to lend a hand.

“I’m OK,” Evans repeated countless times into her phone as people called to check on her.