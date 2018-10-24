Will Cook, CEO of University of Colorado Hospital, to be next CEO of Vail Health

VAIL — Vail Health this week announced Will Cook as its next president and CEO. Cook, who currently serves as UCHealth's president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital, will succeed Doris Kirchner, the company's current CEO.

"Will has an incredible track record in health care and a strong understanding of the Colorado marketplace," said Mike Shannon, Vail Health board president. "His professional journey has taken him from a small town in Mississippi to Singapore, Pittsburgh, Denver and now Vail."

During Cook's tenure at UCHealth, University of Colorado Hospital was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Colorado and achieved national Honor Roll ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital was also nationally ranked in 11 specialties, including cancer, cardiology and orthopedics.

Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

"Returning to a smaller community and leading a thriving organization such as Vail Health is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and my family," Cook said. "Vail Health has the opportunity to provide locals and guests with the most advanced, comprehensive health care services of any rural community in the world, and I look forward to being part of the mission."

Shannon said the nationwide search for a new CEO started at the beginning of June after Kirchner shared her wish to transition out of the role.

"We screened more than 150 candidates and narrowed our list to six," he said. "Will was our top choice and shares our vision to remain independent and keep health care decisions local."

Moving forward, Kirchner will focus on strategic execution for Vail Health.

"Her legacy is strong after many years of outstanding service, and we look forward to her continued work," Shannon said.

Kirchner's new role will focus on key initiatives, including finishing the master facility plan in Vail, pursuing regional growth opportunities and implementing a communitywide mental health system in partnership with the county.

Cook holds a master's degree in health administration from Washington University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Texas A&M University. He also completed a two-year fellowship in health care administration at Johns Hopkins Health System.

Prior to UCHealth, Cook spent 13 years in a variety of roles at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, an academic medical center with 21 hospitals, 3,400 employed physicians and more than 60,000 employees. His broad range of experience in outpatient and inpatient services brings skilled leadership and the ability to build meaningful partnerships with physicians and staff at all levels.

Cook, along with his wife and two daughters, will be moving to the mountains and will be starting full time in early January.

For more information, visit http://www.vail health.org.