Edwards, Estes: With Mountain Recreation tax proposal, fairness matters

It is notable that in the “Time Machine” section of the Vail Daily on Feb. 7, it was 20 years ago that the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District (now Mountain Recreation) announced plans to present a property tax increase to voters for recreation improvements.

While the article mentions improvements for Eagle and Gypsum from the property tax increase, the ballot measure also included funds for Edwards area recreation.

Gypsum supported this ballot measure as it provided a portion of the funds for the creation of the Gypsum Recreation Center. It was also supported by the town of Eagle, resulting in its indoor ice rink and outdoor pool, and by Edwards, later providing WECMRD with funds to help construct the Edwards Field House.

The ballot measure for $9 million was passed and the funding was distributed between the three “hubs” (as Mountain Recreation calls them) giving $3 million to each for recreation in Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum.

$3 million was not enough to build the recreation center that Gypsum residents desired. The town of Gypsum then created a plan to finance and construct a 57,000-square-foot recreation center. Gypsum residents voted on a town sales tax that would allow them to provide another $7.5 million. Donations also added to this sum and created enough funding to construct what became a $13.5 million recreation center and campus.

While Gypsum owns this recreation center and paid the lion’s share of the construction costs, there is an agreement that allows Mountain Recreation the use and programming of the center cost-free. In fact, any operational expense over revenue is split 50/50 between the town of Gypsum and Mountain Recreation with Gypsum’s share in 2021 amounting to more than $300,000.

Gypsum saw the need for a recreation center, voted its own funds to pay for it and paid off the debt. The use of WECMRD funds was leveraged with a large contribution of town paid funds to create an outstanding recreation facility.

It could be time to raise more funds for recreation as the valley is growing and more or expanded facilities may be needed. The approach to funding that occurred 20 years ago seems like it would be a good way to go about funding additional facilities today.

That is to say that a bond measure supported by the three communities should see funds equally distributed to each hub. This way, each hub gets a fair proportion of the bond measure. If a community wants to come up with additional funds and feels the need for expanded recreation amenities, it would have a jump start with Mountain Recreation funding. Additional funding, if necessary, could be provided by the area, just as was done by Gypsum.

But that was then and now is now. Mountain Recreation is contemplating placing a measure on the ballot for $40 million in 2022 (modifying the ballot measure for $60 million that failed in November 2021). Mountain Recreation officials say that they will get $20 million from “alternative funding” to again reach the $60 million figure they desire. Approximate distribution of these funds would be $19 million to Edwards, $35 million to Eagle and $6 million to Gypsum.

This means that while Gypsum paid for the bulk of its own facility, over 75%, and financed operations over the years, it would receive only 10% of any new funding. It appears that the other two facilities being built would have no operational obligation and that Mountain Recreation would pay all expenses over revenue from its own operating funds.

While Gypsum residents may be favorable to increasing recreation in other areas of the Mountain Recreation district, the current funding proposal places a disproportionate burden on Gypsum. Gypsum has already contributed greatly to ensure that its community would have a proper recreation facility.

If Mountain Recreation would propose a fair and equitable distribution of funds, it seems the entire district would get behind a ballot measure that shows financial equity among the hubs. Allocating vastly different amounts to each hub seems unfair to at least two of the hubs while favoring the other. Placing the burden of funding new district facilities on a community that has already paid for its own facility and distributing collected funds disproportionately among the hubs is unfair.

It penalizes Gypsum, which has arguably done more to grow the positive reputation of Mountain Recreation (through its historical investment in the Gypsum Recreation Center) than any community in the district. Most people want quality recreational facilities, so let’s work to find a way to support each community while allowing each community to show its own support by supplementing Mountain Recreation financing with additional financing from those most likely to use any new or expanded facility.

Tom Edwards and Chris Estes serve on the Gypsum Town Council. Edwards is mayor pro tem.