Letter: A message to an angry driver

I always thought of people’s cars being private little bubbles. As I drive by, I always wondered what they were listening to, or what they were talking about.

Saturday night, I decided it was the perfect night to take my 15-year-old out for her first night drive and interstate experience. The weather was perfect and there was no traffic.

We were navigating the roundabouts in Eagle with no one around. All the sudden a car tails us and was aggressively honking through multiple roundabouts. My daughter was driving carefully in the correct lane. If you really needed to go super fast, it would have been easy to just move to other lane and go around.

Were you in a hurry to get to … what … the grocery store? We pulled over on the on ramp to regroup. While always trying to encourage her and build confidence as a new driver, this certainly didn’t help.

On one hand, in an already nervous situation, this made a first experience for her terrible and caused completely unnecessary stress. On the other hand, perhaps it was a good lesson in situational awareness, and being able to focus on the road despite distractions. And sadly, the simple fact that people can be outright impatient and mean.

I do not feel it is necessary to buy a huge magnet to put on my vehicle that says “student driver.” We are not in the city, and to have this experience in our small community that we love saddens me.

Even if the person I speak of doesn’t read this letter, it’s a good reminder for all of us to think about our self consuming ways and have awareness outside our own little bubbles. Take a moment to stop, and think before you act. You have no idea what’s going on in someone else’s car (or life). Whether positive or negative all of our actions affect other people.

Keri Ritcheson

Eagle