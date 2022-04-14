Letter: Benjamin Swig for Eagle County Paramedics board

I’m writing to personally endorse Ben Swig for the Eagle County Paramedics board of directors. While there are many qualified candidates running, my personal knowledge of Ben compels me to write.

While spending my winters in Montana now and summers in Edwards, I’ve been a homeowner and community member for almost 40 years. I have a deep understanding of the important role of emergency services in Eagle County.

I’ve known Ben Swig and his family for decades, and cannot emphasize enough how much they have contributed to their communities by serving on boards, providing enormous philanthropy, and by lending their vast knowledge to many worthy causes.

Ben is not only well-qualified, with decades of service in the paramedic/EMT field, but he is also a very smart, kind, innovative individual who is easy to work with. Ben will lend a well-connected, deeply qualified, and youthful board presence to ECPS, providing a fresh perspective and new ideas.

Ben and his family live and work in the valley, and his daughter attends Eagle County public schools. His new baby boy will eventually, as well. He is a deeply-rooted local.

Ben has worked in the field in New Orleans and in the Eagle Valley. He shows great aptitude in governance and budgets, having sat on several boards throughout his career. He is no stranger to both the financial running of things to the hands-on, in-the-field work of a paramedic.

It’s critical now, more than ever with the population booming and the recent fire danger, that we stay ahead of disaster. This takes strong leadership, knowledge and dedication. Something I believe Ben Swig has in spades.

Please vote for Ben Swig for Eagle County Paramedics board of directors. He will serve Eagle County well.

New New Wallace

Edwards and Kalispell, Montana