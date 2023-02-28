Letter: Denver to Vail in only six hours

Denver to Vail on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in only six hours …

Ok, it was a miserable day for travel, but doesn’t Colorado have just one spare Colorado State Patrol officer to patrol the chain-up area below Georgetown? There were five semis without chains just “going for it, and not making it … No cops in sight.

Driving through them was a super slow-motion slalom course. Whatever the state is charging for non-chain-up tickets obviously isn’t nearly enough. Five drivers delaying 5,000 drivers just doesn’t work. Come on Colorado State Patrol! Please enforce the law!

Brian Haley

Eagle Vail