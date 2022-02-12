 Letter: Hit and run on the mountain | VailDaily.com
Letter: Hit and run on the mountain

I’ve been skiing every year at Vail for 51 years in a row, but things are changing for the worse. This year my friend, a 60-year-old woman, was hit from behind by a boarder who fled the scene. Six broken ribs, a clavicle shattered in six pieces and a punctured lung. A punctured lung can kill you — I would know, I’m a physician. Isn’t a negligent homicide a serious enough crime?

Two days later, a boarder almost clips my 70-year-old male friend — when asked at the bottom of the run if the boarder could consider slowing down and giving others a little more room, the response was “F— you” — unbelievable.

Vail needs CCTV everywhere to stem this outrageous criminal behavior. The resort need hundreds of “yellow jackets” — with bullhorns and paintball guns. Get caught? Banned for life.

Stephen Montgomery

Syracuse, New York

