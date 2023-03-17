Letter: The food’s better at the corner gas station

After reading the article in the Vail Daily, “Has Vail Resorts trained guests not to eat at its restaurants?” — I would like to suggest to Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch that she actually dine at some of the Vail Resorts’ on-mountain restaurants. I’ve lived and skied here for more than 30 years. While the prices remain in line with a world-class ski resort, the quality of food and service at on-mountain restaurant locations has never been worse. Our last on-mountain meal featured cold, old French fries, dried-out pizza, and rubber chicken nuggets. Very disappointing. You can literally get a better meal at the corner gas station.

Guests may be choosing a PowerBar, out of their pocket, not because of the recent dining “curriculum” but because of Vail Resorts’ new standard of low-quality food and service.

Matt Bartok

Eagle