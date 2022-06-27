Letter: This is a basic human rights issue

The right for all of us to have control over our own bodies, and make our own decisions about them, needs protecting through a new amendment to the Constitution. Such a fundamental right needs to be put before Congress so that those politicians who are against a woman’s right to choose will have to clearly admit to what they are saying with their opposition to abortion rights — that they believe women should not be allowed to make their own decisions. What the court has overturned is not an abortion issue, it is a basic human rights issue and the majority on the Supreme Court are very wrong in their recent opinion in the most fundamental way.

It may surprise you, on reading the above, that I am strongly against the idea of abortion, which I find abhorrent. I am however even more protective of the right of an individual to make their own choices as to what they do with their own bodies. The Declaration of Independence reads: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness “

The Supreme Court, through its decision, has declared women unequal to men in a most fundamental way and has set this country back by over 200 years.

Nicholas T. Fickling

Edwards