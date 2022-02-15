Letter: Vail management needs to make better business decisions

This is in response to Beth Howard’s recent defense of the situation on Vail Mountain. It’s incredible that Vail management is not listening to its community, its customers, and its brand loyalists, many of who live right here in the village and can see what’s happened with our own eyes. We grant that early snow conditions weren’t great. However it is within Vail’s power to:

Hire enough people to run the mountain by paying a competitive wage and sorting out the housing (versus selling its land and reducing already meager staff housing options)

Manage the number of passes sold, and/or re-implement reservations, so that those who have invested in a Vail experience can actually know what it is supposed to be like. This would help with parking, too.

Get the lifts running everywhere, sooner, so that the crowding is alleviated as soon as the snow is there (i.e., Blue Sky Basin). Stop blaming snow conditions for what were obviously a series of management decisions.

Restore the currently-embarrassing mountain dining experience to its former self: it’s always been eye-wateringly expensive, but there was always friendly service, good food that was made onsite and by a trained chef, clean mountain lodges and bathrooms, and cookies.

Bring back the “fun stuff” to Epic Mix and the app experience: pins, racing, vertical competitions, mountain challenges, etc. It exists now basically to make reservations for the aforementioned poor dining experience and see how long your lift line will be (answer: long)

Get the Adventure stuff by Eagle’s Nest back open, so that people in town who may not ski, but want to experience our beautiful mountain, have options.

The Vail brand was built over decades, and it is being destroyed in a couple of seasons, all while blaming COVID for a series of missteps that have much more to do with weak management and a set of priorities that are supposed to prop up profits but are actually tanking your share price (down nearly $100 since early November, which also hurts your employees ). Nobody’s winning.

Elizabeth Chambers

Vail