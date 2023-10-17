Letter: Vote for Brian Sipes Vail Town Council

Good governance stems from experienced leaders who care deeply for the community they serve. Brian Sipes is running for Vail Town Council and is such a leader. He has studied and contributed to the character of Vail and surrounding areas throughout his professional career as an architect for decades. He has experience in building and implementing a community vision through his work and during his service on planning commissions, Avon Town Council, and the board of the Eagle River Water and Sanitation District. He understands how managing water resources, and leading in sustainability initiatives, supports a viable future for businesses, residents, our workforce, and our environment.

Brian was the architect for the Walking Mountains LEED Platinum campus, including three employee housing buildings. The campus is powered by on-site solar and battery storage, generating more energy than it uses for building needs and supporting on-site, fully-renewable EV charging. This project not only provides needed housing for local contributors, it demonstrates that the valley’s affordable housing needs can be met sustainably and aligned with the future of climate-adapted energy systems.

As a member of the Vail Town Council, Brian will use his direct insights into the affordability of housing and expanding the quality of life for our residents so that we not only have a place to live but also find meaningful community connections and social opportunities that ground us here in the valley. Visit Brian’s website at SipesForVail.com and vote for him in the Nov. 7 mail ballot election.

Linn Brooks

Avon