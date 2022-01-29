Letter: What’s ahead for the Vail Symposium

As in 2020, COVID impacted many organizations in 2021, including the Vail Symposium. Once again, we presented virtual programs when we could not gather in person. We were able to respond with a strong series, with 40 programs, more than 10 of which were virtual. We had a broad spectrum of programs spread over our areas of focus; some of these programs, like the Judy Woodruff and Al Hunt program, were specifically developed as part of our 50th Anniversary celebration.

Our Winter Season premiered in December 2021 and continued with three strong programs so far in 2022. A mix of compelling topics, upcoming programs include dives into geopolitical topics, adventures on the world’s highest peaks, explorations of the mind and more. Additionally, this winter we had a continuation of our partnership with the Alliance for Purposeful Living, which we will be expanding this summer.

COVID concerns forced us to postpone some programs and convert others from live to virtual, but we hope to reintroduce live programs by the last half of February. Although we feel live programs are a sign of getting back closer to normal, we realize that virtual programs can accommodate a larger, more diverse audience and we’ll continue to host a significant number of virtual programs in the future.

Many summer programs are already set, but we continue to pursue others and are very excited about the quality of speakers and topics we will be bringing to the community, including two programs in our Hot Topics series which are sure to spark discussion. We’ll also be announcing new partnerships and opportunities and we look forward to seeing you in person.

We recently announced that our programming director, Claire Noble, has accepted a position with Eagle County government as the public relations manager/public information officer. Claire has made a significant contribution to Vail Symposium in her 3.5 years with the organization and we know she will be a strong contributor at the county government. Currently, we are seeking a person to provide leadership for our programming efforts. If you or someone you know is an inveterate knowledge seeker with a curious mind and interest in developing programs for the community, please consider applying.

As we end this first month of 2022, Vail Symposium is eagerly anticipating the future. 2021 ended on a strong note for us and we’re well positioned for 2022 for many reasons, most especially due to the efforts of our Board of Directors, the Programming committee, our donors, and especially our staff under the leadership of Kris Sabel. We hope to see you virtually and in person soon.

Dale Mosier, Vail Symposium Board of Directors

