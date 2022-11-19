Lewis: Sometimes the next big thing isn’t

The year was 2001. During the 1990s, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had skyrocketed from 5,500 to over 20,000. These were heady times. I was running the Storage Division of Compaq Computer and we were crushing it.

The division was approaching $5 billion in revenue, had the No. 1 share in the open-systems storage market, and was No. 2 only to the tech behemoth EMC. The forecast was rosy, and life was good; without a doubt, it was the best single year of my entire career.

My boss (Compaq’s CEO) had just joined the board of a startup called Dynegy which was founded as a commodity futures brokerage (think Enron). Trading futures on everything like energy was the hot new thing. One day my boss asked to meet with their senior team to discuss an idea.

We meet at Compaq HQ in Houston. There must have been seven of them, all dressed to the nines. From Compaq, it was just me and my division CFO. For the next two hours, the Dynegy team took us through how they wanted to start trading computer storage as a commodity like energy, water, wheat, corn, etc.

When they finished, I simply said, “I’m sorry guys, I just don’t get it.” Their leader responded, “I know it can be complicated, let me go through it again.” I held up my hand and said, “I’m sorry. I wasn’t clear. I do understand what you are proposing, I just don’t get why I would be interested.”

My boss was “surprised” by my lack of interest; I suspected that the only reason I was not fired was that our business was on fire. I wondered if I was wrong about the concept and worried that they would take their idea to a competitor and our business would suffer. I also struggled because I was 39 at the time, the youngest GM in Compaq history, and I knew I still had a lot to learn. I was going against my boss, but I was convinced I was right.

Eight months later Enron declared bankruptcy and the whole concept blew up. Needless to say, my decision was vindicated.

I have similar concerns about cryptocurrency. I just don’t get it. They call themselves “currencies” and, yes, they have a value, but there is no real basis for this value. They are held up simply by an inferred scarcity, but I see them as nothing short of a wild Ponzi scheme.

The hard part for me is that there are lots of smart people whom I respect, like VC Marc Andreessen , who are complete believers. Still, I just can’t get my head around it.

It seems to me that the primary objective of any currency should be stability. The currency itself isn’t an investment, it is a tool for investing and purchasing. When the currency becomes the investment itself then, technically, it becomes a commodity. The problem is that there is no intrinsic underpinning for this commodity. There is no oil, corn, or wheat — nothing.

As in any Ponzi scheme, there have been big winners who have literally made billions trading crypto. That is what lures in new investors. There have also been losers like Tesla which lost $500 million in bitcoin trading. Crypto investing is simply a wild game of chance where the participants make bets, and artificial scarcity determines the outcome.

If that weren’t enough, investors need to worry about hacking, theft, and their brokerage going bankrupt which is just what happened with the trading firm FTX . There are no clear rules and little recourse if your crypto is lost or stolen.

Throughout my career, I have seen visionary entrepreneurs get stuck at a point in time and fail to recognize the next disruption. With crypto, even though I didn’t get it, many smart people do believe, so I have to question myself — am I stuck in the old ways? The answer to this question will play out in time but, for now, cryptocurrencies are not for me.

Mark Lewis, a Colorado native, had a long career in technology, including serving as the CEO of several tech companies. He retired from technology last year and is now writing thriller novels. Mark and his wife, Lisa, and their two Australian Shepherds — Kismet and Cowboy, reside in Edwards.