Scherr: Methane Rule important to climate action

Those paying attention to legislative news lately have probably noticed an emphasis on state and national methane reduction measures. That’s because methane is the proverbial low-hanging fruit in climate action. It’s the second most prevalent greenhouse gas emission worldwide, after carbon dioxide. And according to the EPA, methane is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Matt Scherr



Because methane is both a powerful greenhouse gas and short-lived compared to carbon dioxide, achieving significant reductions will have a rapid and significant effect on atmospheric warming. So, if we are going to take meaningful steps toward cooling our planet, methane reduction must be a key and immediate component.

Toward that goal, two of the state’s six highest climate priorities stated in the governor’s greenhouse gas pollution reduction roadmap focus on reducing methane from oil and gas operations. This is appropriate because oil and gas wells, particularly those that are dormant but still emitting fumes, are significant sources of methane that affect us all.

Abandoned wells can pose safety and environmental risks, including methane leaks and soil and groundwater contamination. We don’t often discuss oil and gas extraction in Eagle County, because honestly, very little extraction happens here.

But emissions know no boundaries, and this impacts all Coloradans. Fortunately, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is in the process of adopting an Orphaned Well Financial Assurance Program that will address emissions from new and existing operations, including wells whose legal owner it is not possible to determine, or where owners are unwilling or unable to plug and abandon the wells.

I commend the COGCC for taking this on and urge them to ensure the final rule is up to the task. It should ensure that operators will fully plug and remediate every oil and gas well and ensure that the state has the resources to handle this when private operators go bankrupt or find ways to avoid these responsibilities. Taxpayers across the state and local communities with drilling should not be forced to pay these costs or suffer the impacts of abandoned wells. The new rule should also require methane monitoring on all wells, whether active, inactive, orphaned or abandoned.

We are all acutely aware that our world is changing more quickly than anyone’s crystal ball could have ever predicted. Colorado is now experiencing wildfires year-round, in places we never thought were fire-prone. Mudslides, wildly unpredictable snowfall, temperature extremes, and perpetual drought continue to alter our way of life in Eagle County in ways that are already quite different than just a generation ago.

Aggressive statewide efforts are bringing our greenhouse gas emissions down across the state, but we must amplify these efforts if we hope to halt the worst impacts of climate change. Reducing methane emissions by requiring oil and gas operators to plan ahead for their own activities, and to clean up after they drill has to be a cornerstone of these efforts.

Matt Scherr serves on Eagle County Board of Commissioners. Email him at matt.scherr@eaglecounty.us .