Skieologians: Eileen Gu deflecting questions only raises more

Gold medalist Eileen Gu of China celebrates during the medal ceremony for the women's freestyle skiing big air at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday in Beijing.

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

On Tuesday, American-born freestyle skiing superstar Eileen Gu stole the big air gold medal with a perfectly landed 1620. Weibo — the Chinese Twitter — blew up. The Chinese Olympian’s page, 2.6 million followers strong, received 90,000 comments in 30 minutes.

After her victory, the 18-year old deflected reporters’ questions regarding her citizenship status, refusing again to give a straight answer on whether or not she has relinquished her U.S. passport. China does not allow dual citizenship and the International Olympic Committee requires all athletes to hold passports for the countries they represent.

When she decided to compete for China in 2019, few noticed. Of course, having won a gold and now favored to win two more in slopestyle and halfpipe, the media jackals caught the scent. Now, as recorded in Michael Rosenberg’s Sports Illustrated piece , they’ve got questions.

They’re fair questions, too, and they might have you watching the rest of the Olympics through a different set of lenses.

Gu, who is a remarkable individual — she graduated from high school in three years and posted a near-perfect 1580 on her SAT (she plans to attend Stanford in the fall) — was born, raised and still lives in San Francisco. She grew up learning how to ski at Lake Tahoe from her mother, who was born in China and emigrated to the U.S. 30 years ago .

While she claims her decision to compete for the communist country is about inspiring millions of Chinese children to participate in winter sports — noble in and of itself — it seems fairly obvious the real motivation is maximizing the Chinese market while taking advantage of a comfortable, safe, free life in the U.S., a country which supported her training, fostered her development and provided her with an education.

CNN reported that since joining China’s national team, Gu’s face has “been splashed across magazine covers and billboards in the country. She has landed numerous sponsorships and brand deals and is fast becoming one of China’s hottest young stars.”

Gu is signed by IMG models and has appeared on covers of Chinese editions of several popular magazines, including InStyle, Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Clair. She’s also been in advertisements for Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. In a different story, CNN also claimed Gu is the face of the China’s sporting dreams and “multiple Chinese sponsors, brand deals, and documentary teams follow her every movement.”

Interestingly, after Tuesday’s victory Chinese authorities were abnormally quick to hype Gu.

“We are glad to hear that Gu Ailing, a Beijing athlete, won a precious gold medal for the Chinese sports delegation and honored for the country with her perfect performance in the final of the women’s freestyle ski platform at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games,” said the Beijing Municipal Government and Chinese Communist Party Beijing Committee, referring to Gu by her Chinese name.

Ironically, the controversial elements of Gu’s backstory were not highlighted during NBC’s coverage of Tuesday’s big air. Bob Costas noted two weeks ago how the network is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to this Olympics. Costas characterized reporting on the Olympics as “quasi journalism,” as the network, which pays a large rights fee to broadcast and promote the Games is motivated to show things in a positive light.

For what it’s worth, I believe Gu when she says she considers herself “American in the U.S. and Chinese in China.” I also think she genuinely aspires to promote winter sports to young women in her mom’s birth country. And, if she wants to compete for China, that’s fine — I won’t hop on the “traitor” bandwagon. The generationally talented Gu is wicked smart and overflowing with potential for making positive impacts in society. But, she should authentically commit to her dream and move to the country she hopes to inspire.

By refusing to state her citizenship status, the notion she is being controlled or as Rosenberg writes, used by the Chinese government as a ”PR weapon,“ is reinforced. Could it be a shady but profitable arrangement between the CCP and a stunning, sure-fire star, wherein they bend their citizenship rule so that Gu can remain living in America? It’s a win-win, as Gu’s golds are great for them and the Chinese economy provides a pretty payday for her. All while she safely and comfortably looks out over the Pacific Ocean …

… from an American living room.