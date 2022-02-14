Mikaela Shiffrin places 18th in Olympic downhill event

Corinne Suter of Switzerland makes a turn during the women's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

Even with a 30-minute delay, temperatures at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center were colder than a Michael Jackson moonwalk for Tuesday’s downhill, and Corinne Suter was the “smooth criminal,” stealing the gold medal from Sofia Goggia and in the process, breaking up an Italian podium sweep in the signature Alpine event at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Starting in the 13th position, the defending downhill world champion navigated the 2,704-meter hill in minus 4.72 temperature, becoming the first person since Lindsey Vonn to win the World Championship and Olympic title in the event in consecutive years. Suter had shown excellent form coming into the Games, winning the final World Cup event before Beijing.

Goggia, the defending Olympic champion, settled for silver, and her teammate Nadia Delago, shocked prognosticators with her stunning bronze run.

Mikaela Shiffrin, racing in her fourth event of the Games, was not able to find speed in the cold, grippy snow, finishing 18th. Keely Cashman was the top American in 17th.

Mikaela Shiffrin makes a turn during the women's downhill Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Alessandro Trovati/AP photo

It was Shiffrin’s first career Olympic downhill. The 26-year-old’s Olympic golds have come in the slalom (2014) and giant slalom (2018), with a silver in the combined (2018). She has just two World Cup wins in the event.

The Edwards resident entered the Beijing Games with hopes of possibly becoming the most decorated female Alpine skier in history. She only needed one medal to tie Julia Mancuso for the most medals — four — by an American female Alpine skier. After skiing out of her first two specialties at these Games, however, Shiffrin told the media before the downhill that she is shifting her focus away from placing.

“I’m not focusing on the medal anymore. It’s just trying to do my best execution every day. Anyway, that’s my best shot at a medal,“ she said to the Associated Press on Monday.

After the second time check, Shiffrin had closed the gap to first place to 0.05 seconds, but she lost time in the Haituo Bowl and Canyon, ultimately ripping through the 37 gates in 1:34.36, 2.49 seconds off of Suter’s mark.

The canceling of Sunday’s training session allowed Shiffrin to take her first day off in roughly two and a half weeks. “It was good to get some rest, some recovery, a little bit of kind of a strength session in and get the muscle priming,” she told the Associated Press.

Since 1948, only two non-European skiers have ever won the downhill — Kerrin-Lee Gartner of Canada and Lindsey Vonn (2010) of the U.S. — a distinction that will continue after Tuesday morning’s result.

Sofia Goggia was attempting to become the second athlete after German Katja Seizinger to successfully defend the Olympic downhill title. Though she is currently the World Cup discipline leader, her buildup to the Games has been shaky. She suffered a crash in Cortina on Jan. 23 that caused a strain of the left knee, partial tear of the cruciate ligament (something she already had damaged in 2013) and a “small fibula fracture,” according to Italian Ski Federation press officials. It ended up forcing her out of the super-G altogether, and even in the practice sessions, it was a victory for the 29-year-old to simply get to the bottom.

“I am glad I could ski well today, and I am glad I could be at the start gate because it wasn’t guaranteed at all after what occurred in Cortina around 15 days ago,” she told the Olympic press.

“So, it’s good, of course it was a really tough period to get here, to recover so fast, this is why my condition is still not that optimal but I have to deal with that, it’s not a problem, unless it is in your mind.”

Goggia was 12th and fourth in the two training runs. When she finished her run and took the lead, she let out a primal scream. For a brief moment, the Italians held all three podium places.

It was Goggia’s teammate Elena Curtoni who established the early lead. None of the first early skiers were able to match the Italian former junior world champion’s Canyon section. Then, the Delago sisters went back-to-back, with Nicol executing a respectable run before her sister, who has never achieved a World Cup podium in her four season career, busted out the run of a lifetime. The Delago’s come from a family of skiers — their grandpa and grandma both competed in the World Championships in the 1980s.

Italy's Nicole Delago speeds down the course during a World Cup downhill in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on Jan. 29, 2022.

Giovanni Maria Pizzato/AP photo

The next event on the women’s Alpine calendar is the combined on Thursday, Feb. 17.