Judge Gorsuch has slight Vail connection | VailDaily.com

VAIL — President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, federal Judge Neil Gorsuch, has a Vail connection, albeit a slight one.

According to The Denver Post, Neil Gorsuch, 49, is a fourth-generation Colorado native and is currently a judge on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, to which he was appointed in 2006. His mother, the late Anne Gorsuch Burford, was director of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Ronald Reagan.

Packing for a trip to Europe, Dave Gorsuch, founder of the Vail stores that bear his name, said the two families are related, but distantly.

“I believe my father and his grandfather were second cousins,” Dave Gorsuch said. “We’re related, but I’m not sure how.”

Neil Gorsuch’s grandfather, John, was a partner in a Denver law firm. Dave Gorsuch recalls meeting John Gorsuch while he was mediating a dispute between the owners and miners at the Climax Molybdenum Mine near Leadville in the late 1940s or early 1950s.

“From what I know, Neil has done quite well, and I hope he’s appointed,” Dave Gorsuch said Tuesday afternoon.