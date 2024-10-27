1st and Main Investment Advisors: A local approach to financial freedom

Fraser Horn traded working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for helping Vail Valley locals invest – while also enjoying some skiing, fishing, golfing and everything else living here has to offer.

Starting his business locally as an independent advisor in 1986, Horn started building the firm and bringing on advisors. In 1999, the company’s name was changed to 1st and Main Investment Advisors and moved into The Riverwalk of Edwards, where it is today offering investment advisory, financial planning, insurance and estate planning services.

“It’s a type of job and industry that doesn’t require a great deal of brick and mortar and build out. You can do it from your kitchen table or your coffee shop down the street,” Horn says. “But we’ve strived to have some structure, both for us as a firm and also for our clients.”

The 1st and Main Investment Advisors office in Edwards is open and welcoming, with no closed doors. It features workspaces for Horn and his team, including Dudley Irwin, Alex Schaefer and David Kurt.

Creating structure, both for the business and the clients, has been a key to success for 1st and Main Investment Advisors. And, it allows the team a work-life balance that has them enjoying the mountains outside of the office as much as possible.

Irwin, a graduate of University of Colorado, has been licensed since 1987 and joined 1st and Main in 2006, bringing an extensive working knowledge of the equity, fixed-income and alternative markets based on technical research and analysis.

Schaefer, who grew up in Denver, joined 1st and Main in 2008 and relocated to Greenville, South Carolina, in 2013 to open a 1st and Main satellite office on the East Coast.

“It’s interesting, especially since I’ve moved away. People envision Vail and wealth and vacation, and we very much work with locals, the valley floor,” Schaefer says. “I think we pride ourselves on that. I think we take good care of people. Our reputation speaks for itself and the growth comes almost exclusively from referrals from existing clients with their family and friends.”

Kurt moved to the valley in 1994 and never left. He invested with Horn and Schaeffer over the years and eventually joined the team in January of 2024.

“We’re a very boutique, small firm, and that works for us,” Schaefer says.

And for Horn, who’s invested in and for this community instead of New York City, it’s been an enjoyable long-haul investment.

“Like everybody, you come out for the ubiquitous two years, and next thing you know it’s been 40,” he says with a laugh.