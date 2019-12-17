7 gifts to give this holiday season unique to the Vail Valley

Vail Monopoly

Vail Monopoly is available for purchase at several locations around the valley, including the Vail Daily office in EagleVail.

For: The family

Available at: Vail Daily office in EagleVail

Cost: $40

Enjoy one of your all-time favorites with iconic Vail and surrounding locations included. The cover and board features an iconic Vail Mountain photo. Monopoly Vail Edition is a must-have for locals, second homeowners and visitors alike.

Books

For: The reader in the family

Available at: Bookworm of Edwards

“Eli and Mort’s Epic Adventures” by Elyssa Pallai (cost: $14.95-$19.95)

This children’s book series features characters Eli and Mort on different adventures — in Vail, Beaver Creek as well as other mountain towns. The multi-book series features background illustrations by local children on every page with Eli and Mort professionally illustrated. A portion of all sales is donated to a local charity in the Vail Valley.

“The Man Behind the Maps” by James Niehues (cost: $90)

A staff pick of the Bookworm of Edwards, “The Man Behind the Maps” is a project of James Niehues’ passion for ski trail maps. The book includes background on trail map making, Niehues’ 30-year career as well as nearly 200 ski resorts. The 292-page coffee table book is a great gift this holiday season.

10th Mountain Whiskey

For: The whiskey drinker

Available at: 10th Mountain Whiskey Tasting Room, Vail

Cost: $25-$58

The 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. is a premier Colorado distillery crafting spirits from locally sourced ingredients in the name of the mountain lifestyle that was influenced by the original 10th Mountain soldiers, who trained at nearby Camp Hale. Choose from bourbon ($58), rye ($45), cordial ($45), vodka ($34) or moonshine ($25).

Sendy Sauce

Sendy Sauce is available in local liquor stores, grocery stores and shops.

For: The hot sauce connoisseur

Available at: Businesses across the valley

Cost: $6

In August, local couple Clay and Kali Vansteel decided to use a wedding gift that was starting to collect dust — a food processor. “We go through a lot of hot sauce,” Clay said. So the couple decided to make hot sauce. Soon, their friends and family wanted some, and the Vansteels realized they were onto something. They started mass producing Sendy Sauce, and also released a Full Send flavor in 2019. They also ship Sendy Sauce.

Workout Class Pass

For: The gym rat

Available: Online at http://www.fitnessclasspasses.com/Vail

Cost: $89

The Vail Daily is introducing the Workout Class Pass beginning Jan. 1. For $89, you can visit nine different gyms per month from January to June — less than $2.50 per visit. Participating gyms include the Avon Rec Center, Barre Forte, Crosstraining Fitness of Vail, Dogma Athletica, Hybrid Nation MMA, Inyodo Martial Arts, Mountain Recreation, Mountain Soul Yoga and Revolution Power Yoga.

Rocky Mountain Golf Card

For: The golfer

Available: Online at http://www.rockymountaingolfcard.com

Cost: $79

The Vail Daily once again will be offering a Rocky Mountain Golf Card for 2020. For $79, the pass provides buy one, get one at 16 golf courses across the Rocky Mountains, including some in the Vail Valley.

Spa & Salon Card

For: Mom

Available: Online at http://www.spaandsaloncard.com

Cost: $89

Treat yourself or someone you love to a Vail Daily Spa & Salon Card good for buy one service, get a second free at six participating spas and salons, including Mountain Cascade Massage, Revival Vail Valley, Higher Elevation Healing Arts, West One Salon, Local Revival and Evolve Spa + Boutique. At $89, this pass is good for one visit to each facility through June.

