ABBA MANIA to bring classic hits to the Vilar in Beaver Creek

The world's number one touring ABBA tribute concert is returning to the Vilar Performing Arts Center (VPAC) in Beaver Creek. ABBA MANIA formed in 1999 and the show has been selling out theatres and concert halls internationally ever since. This show has toured the world in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish supergroup to their millions of fans, old and new.

ABBA MANIA will perform at the VPAC on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $48, are available now by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org.

ABBA MANIA has previously grossed over $1 million AUD at the box office in Sydney, Australia. The show has ventured to France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, Australia and South Korea as well as touring the U.K. extensively.

ABBA MANIA are currently touring the USA for the eighth time with 30 shows over six weeks including a prestigious date in the Smith Centre, Las Vegas. It's a very exciting time for all things ABBA as there after the production of a sequel to the hit movie "Mamma Mia!"

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly ten years and enjoyed nine U.K. number one hits. At their height they became Sweden's highest export earners, amazingly, outselling Volvo cars. Sadly, in the early eighties, they decided to go their separate ways, but their music lives on. "ABBA Gold" was continuously in the charts throughout the nineties and is one of the biggest selling albums ever.

ABBA's timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live, and ABBA MANIA gives you exactly that. Two hours of uplifting, dance inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs, fully live with fantastic staging, lighting and effects. The show recreates ABBA's sound not only perfectly, but respectfully too. ABBA MANIA is not only for life long, die hard ABBA fans, but the new generation of fans, who never had the opportunity to see ABBA live. Hits include "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Mamma Mia," "The Winner Takes it All," "Super Trouper," "Fernando," "Take A Chance On Me" and many more that continue to fill dance floors worldwide.