‘An American in Paris’ broadway musical brings post-World War II love story to the Vilar

Gershwin's score for the film "American in Paris" became some of his most recognizable work, and much of it is showcased in the broadway play as well.

“An American in Paris: A New Musical” tells the tale of a young American soldier, a captivating French girl and a European city recovering after the war. The Tony Award-winning musical based on the classic film has one night only at the Vilar Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $88.

Written in 1928, the music of “An American in Paris” soon became one of George Gershwin’s most famous compositions. And the 1951 film starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron garnered six Academy Awards and became one of the most famous movie musicals of all time.

To refresh your memory — or in case you’ve never seen the film — the story is set in post-war Paris where romance is in the air and youthful optimism permeates. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly-liberated Paris as the place to make a name for himself as a painter. But Jerry’s life becomes complicated when he meets Lise, a young Parisian shop girl with her own secret – and realizes he is not her only suitor.

The stage production features many favorite Gershwin songs, including “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “’S Wonderful,” “But Not for Me,” and “Stairway to Paradise.” The melodies of these recognizable songs are matched by impressive dance.

The show’s award-winning director, Jeffrey B. Moss, has staged over 35 national and international tours, and often directs newly imagined productions of classic musicals. He also directed the critically acclaimed recent Off-Broadway and London productions of Bock and Harnick’s new musical play, “Rothschild & Sons,” along with a slew of others.

To purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.