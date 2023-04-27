Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana plays Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Sept. 3

Tash Sultana brings their viral live performance to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Courtesy photo

What: Tash Sultana When: Sunday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail Cost: Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. and start at $59.95 for general admission lawn or $70-$85 for reserved pavilion seating More information: Visit GRFAVail.com/tash-sultana If you go …

Since breaking through into the Australian music scene more than a decade ago, singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has been nothing less than a musical force. The gender-fluid, multi-instrumentalist went from performing at open mic nights all over Australia to busking the streets of Melbourne before releasing platinum records and accumulating billions of streams, as well as a variety of awards and nominations along the way. And now, Sultana is coming to Vail to perform at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Sunday, Sept. 3.

As a one-person band, Sultana creates, composes, writes, engineers and produces everything that is heard live, and on record – Sultana is the band. Often seen dancing and jamming while slamming a loop pedal, Sultana is famous for a variety of online videos that have brought international attention to the talented artist, leading to a meteoric rise in the industry.

Sultana’s now-famous busking sessions on Melbourne’s Bourke Street catapulted them into the eyes and ears of music fans everywhere. A viral video of their early song “Jungle” brought them international attention as well.

Then in 2018, Sultana’s debut album “Flow State” was released and quickly became gold certified, and later spawned platinum and gold records with singles “Mystik” and “Murder to the Mind.” In 2019 alone, Sultana sold more than 500,000 concert tickets globally. Since then, they’ve notched major international appearances at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits and Montreal Jazz Festival.

In 2021, a second record was released, “Terra Firma,” that garnered widespread praise for Sultana’s raw and reflective songwriting and ambitious musical arrangements. Like everything before it, the entirety of the record was carved by Sultana – every instrument that was played, every bit of musical arrangement and every bit of production. But for the first time, a couple of close friends and collaborators helped co-write some of the songs.

On a tour that stops in Japan, Norway, Germany, Greece, France, Spain and all over the world, Sultana’s performance in Vail is one of a select few on U.S. soil. Visit grfavail.com/tash-sultana for tickets and more information.