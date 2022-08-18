Auto show returns to Vail in September under new name

Cars will be on display at the 13th annual Vail Concours and Show on Sunday, September 18 in Lionshead Village from 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Courtesy photo

What: Vail Concours and Show

When: Sunday, Sept. 18, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m

Where: Lionshead Village, Vail

More info: VailConcours.com IF YOU GO...

The 13th annual Vail Concours and Show is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18 in Lionshead Village 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Vail Concours draws a diverse group of automotive enthusiasts displaying cars ranging from contemporary supercars (Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren) to classic cars and many in between. Owners travel from around the country and from throughout Colorado.

Previously known as the Vail Automotive Classic, the event was rebranded to “better represent the caliber of automobiles” at the event. “People were confused by the word ‘classic.’ They thought we only showed old cars,” said Mark Bergman, foundation president.

Earlier in the weekend Vail Concours participants will enjoy active events including the Barrett-Jackson Mountain Road Tour, a Texas BBQ party complete with live music and a social gathering for Cars & Coffee before bringing their cars to Lionshead on Sunday. The public is invited to view the cars at no charge and visit with the owners.

The event is filling, but openings remain for exhibitors. Vail Mountain and the Town of Vail offer one of the most scenic car show venues in the country. A few owners take the competition seriously. About half those participating enter in a non-competing role to enjoy the camaraderie and the cars.

To register, visit VailConcours.com . For more information, contact Mark Bergman at mark@VailAutomotiveClassic.org .