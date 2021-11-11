Battle Mountain High School Theater Program presents: ‘Radium Girls’

The Battle Mountain High School theater group will present “Radium Girls” on Friday and Saturday evening.

The Battle Mountain High School theater group is putting on the play “Radium Girls” for three nights at Battle Mountain High School. The play opened Thursday and will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the school auditorium, 151 Miller Ranch Road in Edwards.

“Radium Girls” is D.W. Gregory’s gripping drama based on the true story of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint in the 1920s.

The play highlights Grace Fryer, played by Battle Mountain senior Bianca Lipton, who paints clock and watch dials in the U.S. Radium Plant with a special radium paint. Radium makes the dials glow in the dark and was even thought to be a miracle cure for a variety of ailments, as well as a useful and highly lucrative element.

The dial painters are instructed to finely tip their paint brushes by putting them in their mouths. Soon after, many of the girls fall ill to a mysterious sickness. The factory’s owner, Arthur Roeder, played by junior, William Baca-Pyka, is consumed by radium’s promising future and will stop at nothing to grow the company.

The plant’s executives, corrupt doctors and unscrupulous lawyers try to keep the girls who are getting sicker from talking to the press and will do anything to delay court dates until there may be no workers left to testify against them. Time is running out for the underdog girls and their families to get justice in the courts.

Co-directed by David Mayer and Levi Walker, the cast of many players has been rehearsing for nine weeks, and the actors’ dedication to their craft is evident in the complex character development and riveting story line.

“These students’ passion for performing pervades this rendition of ‘Radium Girls,'” Walker said.

Student directors, stage managers, sound and lighting crew all come together to put on a dazzling show. Parent and community volunteers have also been instrumental in designing costumes, sets and fliers, and photographing and staffing the show.

Tickets are available for $10 online at EagleSchools.net/tickets or are available at the door. Masks are recommended.