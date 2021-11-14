Best happy hours in the Vail Valley

Imagine this: It’s after work, or after a mountain workout, and you’re looking for a quick sip and some bites without a big price tag. If you’re in the know, chances are you hit up happy hour at one of these spots.

Garfinkel's

In Vail’s Lionshead Village at the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola, Garfinkel’s is the ultimate aprés ski location, a distinction that is bolstered by its daily happy hour specials. From 3-6 p.m., there are rotating drink specials to keep things interesting. Take your beverages out onto their large deck to enjoy an expansive view of Vail mountain while you sip.

In Beaver Creek, Coyote Cafe hosts happy hour from 3-6 p.m. And if you’re looking to take your happy hour to the Old West, check out the Dusty Boot Roadhouse. The Beaver Creek Chophouse’s C Bar is another top pick for happy hour. This sports bar meets oyster bar offers Chophouse quality with a casual twist and is located slopeside, just steps from the Strawberry Park and Centennial lifts.

Coyote Cafe

Dusty Boot Roadhouse

Drunken Goat

In Edwards, Drunken Goat serves up deals on wine, oysters and other snacks during happy hour. Stop by this Edwards mainstay from 3:30-5:30 p.m. and enjoy small bites, sips and its award-winning patio. Or head over to Etown, which includes tasty apps and drinks in its happy hour. Choices include cheese curds, wings and salads to pair with wine, beer or well drinks every day from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Mini lobster tacos at E-Town.

