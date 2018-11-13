Best of Vail — Coffee: Yeti’s Grind

Best Coffee: Yeti's Grind

Yeti’s Grind Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Co. Color Coffee Roasters

Yeti's Grind is a local chain, with a shop in Eagle that opened in 2007 and another in Vail that opened in 2011. The coffee is rich and dark; handcrafted lattes come with a little love, and loose teas are comfort in a cup. Add in a sampling of baked goods, breakfast and lunch offerings and friendly baristas who share the inside scoop on what's happening around the valley.

The coffee shops are alive with activity, with friends, freelancers, runners, bikers, co-workers, locals and visitors alike all getting a caffeine buzz and enjoying a bit of conversation.

The Eagle location has an urban feel in the family-friendly town; the Vail location in Solaris has a hip vibe and lines out the door during summer festival season or on powder mornings. Trust us, the coffee (and pastries, avocado toast, paninis) are worth the wait and will keep you fueled for adventure from dawn to dusk.

— Heather Hower