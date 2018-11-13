Best of Vail — Music Venue: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

1. Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

The Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater opened in 1987 and quickly became a favorite place to be immersed in cultural offerings from music to dance and beyond.

"For anyone who has visited the Ford Amphitheater in summer, it's clear this place plays a special role in our community, not just for the amazing concerts and diversity of dance and the performing arts, but as a community center when the people of our town need a place to gather," says Tom Boyd, director of public relations and communications for the Vail Valley Foundation, which manages and operates the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Friends and families flock to the amphitheater — everyone seems to have their own favorite spot to sit, whether it's high up on the lawn or right in the front under the covered pavilion. Because, really, there's not a bad seat to be had.

"You've got the Gore Range to the east, Vail Mountain to the west, and incredible flowers and amenities inside. Taken together, I think we have an argument that this is the most beautiful venue in the Rockies," Boyd said.