Best of Vail — Pet Shop: Fresh Tracks Pet Shop
November 13, 2018
Best Pet Shop: Fresh Tracks Pet Shop
- Fresh Tracks Pet Shop
- The Pet Spot
- Wags & Whiskers
Fresh Tracks Pet Shop opened in October 2014 in Eagle-Vail. The original owners, Steve and Julie Johannes, launched the store to promote healthy pet diets and holistic solutions for common pet ailments. Steve and Deana Michonski took over ownership in February 2018. Steve Michonski said he and his wife knew the pet industry would be a perfect match for a couple of animal lovers like themselves.
"We focus on healthy and holistic care for our pets, and we strive to provide a friendly, welcoming atmosphere in the store," Michonski said. "With our selection of food, treats and supplements, along with grooming, self-service pet wash and personal service, we hope our shop is a second home for the valley's dogs and cats and a fun place for their owners."
Fresh Tracks also networks with the valley's pet professionals — including pet sitters, trainers, vets, etc. — and then shares their information with customers.
— Kim Fuller
