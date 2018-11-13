Best of Vail — Pilates: Athletic Club at The Westin

1. The Athletic Club at The Westin

2. Synergy Center for Wellness

3. Lara Shapiro

If Pilates is all about balance, alignment and letting go of stress, it's no surprise that classes at the Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon are a local favorite. Classes are held in the Athletic Club's sun-bathed, airy Pilates studio, a quiet area that exudes peaceful vibes. Mirrors line two of the walls so you can concentrate on form, and the room sits away from the noisier, bustling weight-and-equipment part of the gym.

Students can choose from a variety of classes daily for all skill levels, from mat practice to sessions that incorporate the barre and reformer.

"We've had a strong Pilates program here for a few years now. We integrate a lot of different practices and offer equipment that not many other studios in the area have" fitness director Austin Stauffer said.

He adds that the studio's dynamic instructors are a major draw for the classes.

"We have a number of different instructors, and each have their own unique teaching styles," he said. "There's a class on the schedule that appeals to every type and group."