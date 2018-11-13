Best of Vail — Pilates: Athletic Club at The Westin
November 13, 2018
1. The Athletic Club at The Westin
2. Synergy Center for Wellness
3. Lara Shapiro
If Pilates is all about balance, alignment and letting go of stress, it's no surprise that classes at the Athletic Club at The Westin in Avon are a local favorite. Classes are held in the Athletic Club's sun-bathed, airy Pilates studio, a quiet area that exudes peaceful vibes. Mirrors line two of the walls so you can concentrate on form, and the room sits away from the noisier, bustling weight-and-equipment part of the gym.
Students can choose from a variety of classes daily for all skill levels, from mat practice to sessions that incorporate the barre and reformer.
"We've had a strong Pilates program here for a few years now. We integrate a lot of different practices and offer equipment that not many other studios in the area have" fitness director Austin Stauffer said.
He adds that the studio's dynamic instructors are a major draw for the classes.
"We have a number of different instructors, and each have their own unique teaching styles," he said. "There's a class on the schedule that appeals to every type and group."
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Forest Service authorizes Golden Peak plan, Vail Mountain’s first expansion since Blue Sky Basin
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities
- Jonny Moseley, a ski bum touting a ski rum